Glover home ransacked by thieves

Burglars hit Bruce and Janice Conley's home in Glover while they were away.
Burglars hit Bruce and Janice Conley's home in Glover while they were away.(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 4:09 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
GLOVER, Vt. (WCAX) - Burglars targeted a Northeast Kingdom home and took just about everything but the kitchen sink -- They even tried to take that too.

It happened sometime this winter at the Glover home of Bruce and Janice Conley. When the couple returned to Vermont, they found their home ransacked and much of their furniture missing. A living room set, a dining room set, kitchen appliances, an heirloom grandfather clock, jewelry, guns, tools, and more.

The thieves even took a granite countertop and a kitchen island. State police are investigating and are asking the public to call with any information.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.

