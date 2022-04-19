Advertisement

Heavy snow makes morning commute tough

Heavy, wet snow is falling Tuesday morning, creating visibility issues.
By Kevin Gaiss
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 6:02 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Heavy, wet snow is falling Tuesday morning, creating visibility issues.

The snow will mix with rain and accumulate for our region’s first snowfall this April.

As of 6:50 a.m., there were 15,000 power outages. There are only a few school closings and delays reported because many schools are on spring break.

The bad news is, it’s making the morning commute tough. The good news is, it won’t last long.

Channel 3 This Morning’s Kevin Gaiss is live in Street View 3 with a look at the road conditions.

