Help Wanted: Pools and beaches looking for lifeguards

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - It’s that time of the year when local pools and beaches are hunting for summer lifeguards, but a local pool is barely treading water in its search for help. As part of our ongoing series on high-demand jobs, Kayla Martin tests the waters.

It’s a race against time to fill aquatic positions at the Burlington YMCA. “We can’t open our pools without lifeguards,” the Y’s Doug Bishop.

And if they can’t open their pools, then swim instruction doesn’t happen, and swimming for exercise is no longer an option -- something that already happens at the pool on occasion. “Because we just have a shortage of lifeguards. Now we are working really hard to make sure that doesn’t happen,” Bishop said. But he says that’s easier said than done. “we’re always in a period of hiring, but that’s really become much more acute over the last two years during the pandemic, and the struggles have really just increased.

The YMCA is looking to fill 15 positions in their aquatics department alone. Out of those positions, they’re looking to fill 10 lifeguard positions in the next two months.

“It’s where a lot of adults swim on a daily basis. It’s also where we have the swim team,” explained Alice Daesthler, a lifeguard at the pool. I love seeing kids improve on their swimming and excited about swimming.”

Daesthler says she loves watching families swim with their kids and finds lifeguarding a rewarding job. Even so, the Y says the applicant pool is pretty small. When they do set up interviews, those candidates don’t always show up. And the ones they do hire typically don’t stay for long.

“We’re fortunate in this community to have a lot of college students, but that also creates turnover for us. So, they may be with us for six months, a year and a half,” Bishop said.

Daesthler says she’s graduates from the University of Vermont this spring. It’s unclear whether she’ll stay after graduation, but says it’s a good gig for the time being. “It’s pretty accommodating to my school schedule,” she said. “We always have group chats so we can be like, ‘Oh, can you cover my shift?’ Shifts always get covered.”

Each shift is three hours long and Daesthler says the extra cash is helpful. “I’ve been paid minimum wage like my whole life so this is nice to get paid above that,” she said. Benefits also include a retirement plan, health care benefits, membership, and paid time off.

Bishop says the Y is a great place to have a first job or a place for a career. “We have a full-time maintenance technician that we are looking for, an assistant aquatics director..” he said. “We have people come back to us mid-career, sometimes in aquatics or some people that never leave the Y, instructing swim lessons on and off for as many as 30 years.”

“We offer a lot of things that the smaller employers aren’t able to. Still, a struggle to get people interested,” Bishop said. He says if you’re worried about whether you’re qualified, to call or stop by and chat.

