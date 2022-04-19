Advertisement

N.Y. athlete takes second in Boston Marathon adaptive program

By Rachel Mann
Published: Apr. 18, 2022 at 11:34 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Snow and injuries made the road to Boston a difficult one, but it didn’t stop Keeseville’s Devann Murphy from giving it her all.

Murphy came in second in the Boston Athletic Associations handcycling program that happens during the marathon. She says she was surprised to do so well, but she isn’t a novice to the sport.

“Boston is just electric you can feel the excitement,” she exclaimed. “Whether you’re first time runner or you’re coming back, or whatever, it just you can feel the energy here.”

This is Murphy’s fourth time taking on the Boston Marathon. She came in first in 2019. This year she had shoulder surgery just five months before the event and wasn’t expecting to do as well.

Since becoming a bone cancer survivor at age 11, Murphy uses crutches to get around. After a painful experience using them to walk 26.2 for Boston’s Jimmy Fund walk, she found adaptive sports.

“A fair share of my chemo and surgery were done in Boston, so like every time we come here it just feels like coming back home,” Murphy said.

Murphy has also won the New York City Marathon handcycling division three times. You can learn more about Murphy and her ‘I am able’ foundation here.

