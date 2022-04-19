Advertisement

Parking fee to start for 2022-23 season at Stowe Mountain Resort

File photo
File photo(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Apr. 18, 2022 at 10:22 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
STOWE, Vt. (WCAX) - Stowe Mountain Resort will now charge for parking, on certain days of the week for the 2022-23 season.

Bobby Murphy, the General Manager at the resort posted on the company’s Facebook page making the announcement.

Parking will remain free at all lots Monday through Thursday during non-holiday periods, and after 2:00 p.m.

But, a parking fee will be implemented Friday through Sunday, including holidays -- except for the Cross Country Center and Toll House area lots, which will remain free.

Carpoolers with four or more people will be offered free parking.

Payments can be made on the app or on-site kiosks.

Public transportation and resort shuttles will also be available to help with traffic in and out of the resort.

