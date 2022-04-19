Spring arrives despite snow as ice goes out on Joe’s Pond

WEST DANVILLE, Vt. (WCAX) - Despite the snow many of us saw on Tuesday, it’s officially spring in Vermont because the ice went out on Joe’s Pond.

If you predicted April 19 at 4:51 a.m., you’re this year’s winner!

More than 13,000 tickets were sold guessing the date and time the giant block would fall through the ice into Joe’s Pond.

The lucky winner will be announced once the organizers notify them.

The annual fundraiser for the Joe’s Pond Association has been going on for decades. The proceeds are split between the association and the winner.

Tickets for the 2023 ice-out will be available in June.

