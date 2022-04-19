Advertisement

Teen significantly injured in Putney road rage incident

A teenager is in the hospital after a fight with another teen in a road rage incident in Putney.
By WCAX News Team
Apr. 19, 2022
PUTNEY, Vt. (WCAX) - A teenager is in the hospital after a fight with another teen in a road rage incident in Putney.

Police say 18-year-olds, Oliver Field and Rowan Lynch, got into a car crash at around 4:30 p.m. Monday.

Police say the two fought, and Field drove after Lynch until they stopped at a parking area on Sand Hill Road. That’s when things got worse.

Police say Lynch was standing in front of Field’s car, and Field drove into him.

Lynch was flown to the hospital with pelvic area and leg injuries.

Field will be in court Tuesday afternoon on several charges including aggravated assault.

