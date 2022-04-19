Advertisement

Thousands lose power after heavy, wet snow

The heavy, wet April snow is taking down power lines across our region and that means outages.
By WCAX News Team
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 12:19 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
WILLISTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The heavy, wet April snow is taking down power lines across our region and that means outages.

More than 10,000 homes and businesses were without power at noon.

The county in Vermont with the most outages was Chittenden, followed by Washington, Lamoille and Franklin.

Downed lines closed some roads, like North Williston Road in Williston.

Green Mountain Power says they were prepared for the storm and had crews coming in from out of the state.

GMP says they expect the power outages to go into Wednesday.

“So right in the area, sort of the Chittenden County region, is where the heaviest countage is, we’re seeing some down in the Rutland area as well, but certainly this part of the state is where we saw most of the damage,” said Josh Castonguay of Green Mountain Power.

Even though much of the snow turned into rain by afternoon in Vermont, GMP is concerned about the winds picking up and causing even more outages.

New York’s High Peaks are getting the brunt of this storm.

About 100,000 customers woke up without electricity.

Gov. Kathy Hochul says New Yorkers should prepare for downed tree limbs and power outages in the areas of the heaviest snowfall.

Keep in mind that roads across our region were still slick at noontime in some spots, with numerous reports of accidents.

