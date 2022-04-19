Top 3 on 3 for Monday, April 18th

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - We are getting into the swing of the Spring sports season at the high schools while the colleges are marching towards the postseason. Here’s this week’s Top 3 on 3.

At number three, the Midd women’s lacrosse team hasn’t lost since early 2019, and Jane Earley is a big reason why. In Saturday’s win over Colby, the Panthers’ junior attacker had 6 goals, none prettier than this free position, in which she switched to the backhand and beat the keeper while diving forward! Midd rolled 13-5.

At number two, we stay at Midd for men’s lax. The Pathers couldn’t knock off St. Lawrence Wednesday, but Billy Curtis did his part. With the shot clock winding down in the second, Curtis scooped his own rebound, jumped, and fooled the keeper to keep his team in it, though Midd would eventually fall 18-11.

But number one comes to us from the softball diamond. On Tuesday, South Burlington rolled Rice to open their season, and Emily Borazzo was the biggest reason why. She struck out 13 Knight batters en route to a 5-inning no-hitter! Borazzo also slugged a home run in the 14-0 win, clearly earning top billing in this week’s Top 3 on 3.

