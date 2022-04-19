Advertisement

Uber drops mask mandate for riders, drivers

An Uber sign is displayed inside a car in Palatine, Ill., Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022. The...
An Uber sign is displayed inside a car in Palatine, Ill., Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022. The ride-sharing service has dropped its mask mandate.(Nam Y. Huh | (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh))
By Jennifer Edwards Baker
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 11:02 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX/Gray News) – Uber dropped its mask mandate for riders and drivers effective Tuesday, one day after a federal judge in Florida struck down the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s national mask requirement for travel on planes and other public transportation.

“However, the CDC still recommends wearing a mask if you have certain personal risk factors and/or high transmission levels in your area,” the company announced on its website. “Remember: many people still feel safer wearing a mask because of personal or family health situations, so please be respectful of their preferences. And if you ever feel uncomfortable, you can always cancel the trip.”

As of Tuesday morning, Lyft’s website still says riders and drivers must follow CDC guidance related to COVID-19, “including wearing a face mask that covers your mouth and nose (as required by federal order). A mask is required even if you’ve been vaccinated.”

Officials are no longer enforcing the federal transportation mask mandate. (CNN, CNN'S LUCY KAFANOV, PAM EASON, JENNY MANGELSEN)

As a result of the judge’s decision Monday, the U.S. Transportation Safety Administration announced it will no longer enforce masking at airports while the CDC reviews the court order.

Most airlines, including Delta and United, have now switched to mask-optional policies.

“Due to today’s court ruling, effective immediately, TSA will no longer enforce its Security Directives and Emergency Amendment requiring mask use on public transportation and transportation hubs,” a spokesperson for the TSA said in a statement. “TSA will also rescind the new Security Directives that were scheduled to take effect tomorrow. CDC continues to recommend that people wear masks in indoor public transportation settings at this time.”

Copyright 2022 WXIX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shirlene Hernandez, 72, was carjacked Tuesday morning.
Carjacker beats up 72-year-old, takes car, only to die in crash, police say
Two teens in New Hampshire rescued a man trapped in a crashed and burning car.
Two teens praised for rescuing driver trapped in burning vehicle
Makayla Harrness, 21, of Enosburg was reported missing Saturday
Missing Enosburgh woman located Sunday
Vladimir Avgoustov
Police warn of sex offender’s release in Winooski
A new owner has taken over the Parkway Diner and reopened the eatery after it sat vacant for...
Iconic South Burlington diner reopens under new owner

Latest News

President Joe Biden speaks at North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University, in...
Biden to talk infrastructure during New Hampshire visit
Latest coronavirus numbers -- WCAX continuing coverage
The postal service says the additional days will allow them to have more time to deliver long...
It’ll take longer for first-class packages to be delivered
Grand Rapids, Michigan, police are releasing the video that captured the fatal Patrick Lyoya...
Autopsy shows Patrick Lyoya shot in head by Michigan officer
FILE - Brenda Mallory, the Biden administration's nominee for Chair of the Council on...
Biden administration finalizes rule restoring environmental review of big infrastructure projects