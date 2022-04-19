Vermont man spreads passion for terrariums

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Looking outside Tuesday, it may feel like spring might never come. But our Elissa Borden found a place in southern Vermont where it’s always green.

Even on the snowiest and grayest days, Tony Fawcett is surrounded by lush green.

“You look outside now and it’s snowing and if you just look in this jar, it’s nice and green,” Fawcett said. The terrariums taking over the shelves and windowsills are a passion project turned full-time job for this Pownal man. “I realized living in Vermont, I was surrounded by all kinds of amazing moss. So, it really just spurred me on to keep building them.”

Fawcett is a nature lover by birth, and despite its cold winters, he says Vermont is perfect for growing all sorts of moss. It was a match made in heaven as Fawcett decided to take his hobby to the next level during the pandemic.

Green Mountain Moss is essentially a terrarium supply store and his Instagram serves as a wealth of knowledge for anyone looking to grow their green thumb.

“I just started to post a lot of pictures and videos of my terrariums and what i was discovering, and just helping other people figure out what’s going on and how to make them,” Fawcett said. He’s garnered over 30,000 followers with his pretty posts. “Everyone is really jealous of the species of moss I have around here, so that gained me a lot of following -- just showing off the different... making people jealous basically.”

Fawcett sells Green Mountain moss terrarium starter kits on Etsy for about $25. He grows the moss in his own backyard. And once they’re put together, watered, and covered, they’re nearly impossible to kill -- a perfect option for those with a black thumb who need some green on a gray day. “It’s just a piece of outdoors inside, basically,” he said.

Watch the video below for how you can make your own terrarium using moss that could be growing in your own backyard.

