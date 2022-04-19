Advertisement

Vt. actor Ezra Miller arrested again on Hawaii’s Big Island

Ezra Miller, who played Flash in "Justice League," was arrested in Hawaii and charged with...
Ezra Miller, who played Flash in "Justice League," was arrested in Hawaii and charged with disorderly conduct.(Hawaii Island Police)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 6:28 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (AP) - Ezra Miller has been arrested again in Hawaii.

The actor known for playing the Flash in “Justice League” films was arrested on an assault charge. Police say Miller became irate after being asked to leave a Big Island home and threw a chair, hitting a woman in the head.

It’s Miller’s second arrest on the Big Island in recent weeks. The actor was arrested at a karaoke bar last month. Police say Miller grabbed a mic from a singing woman and lunged at a man playing darts.

Miller’s attorney didn’t immediately return a message seeking comment. 

Related Story:

Vt. actor Ezra Miller of ‘The Flash’ arrested at Hawaii karaoke bar

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Most Read

Shirlene Hernandez, 72, was carjacked Tuesday morning.
Carjacker beats up 72-year-old, takes car, only to die in crash, police say
Two teens in New Hampshire rescued a man trapped in a crashed and burning car.
Two teens praised for rescuing driver trapped in burning vehicle
Vladimir Avgoustov
Police warn of sex offender’s release in Winooski
Makayla Harrness, 21, of Enosburg was reported missing Saturday
Missing Enosburgh woman located Sunday
Police are investigating a fatal two-car crash on Vermont Route 22A, a roadway that has drawn...
New York man killed in Vermont crash on Route 22A

Latest News

Glover home ransacked by thieves
Visitors experience the snow in Lake Placid Tuesday.
April storm plunges Adirondacks back into mid-winter
Judge approves $34M settlement over PFOA contamination in Vermont
Why Vermonters carry less medical debt
Are travelers ready to take off their masks at Burlington airport?