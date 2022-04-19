Advertisement

WATCH LIVE: Scott weekly media briefing

By WCAX News Team
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 9:43 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont Gov. Phil Scott and administration officials will hold their weekly COVID/media briefing Tuesday afternoon.

Watch at 12 p.m. on WCAX.com. Click here to view in a new browser window or watch above.

As of Monday, Vermont health officials reported 150 new coronavirus cases for a total of 120,352. There have been a total of 623 deaths. The state’s percent positive seven-day average is 10.5%. The current number of hospitalizations is 44 with 3 in the ICU.

