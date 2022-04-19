Advertisement

Your MAX Advantage Forecast

By Dan Dowling
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 5:23 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - After a wintry morning on Tuesday, things will start to feel more spring-like again through the end of the week. Scattered rain and mountain snow showers will come to an end on Tuesday night, with some lingering morning clouds to start the day on Wednesday. Skies will become partly to mostly sunny by Wednesday afternoon with high temperatures reaching the mid to upper 40s.

Clouds return on Thursday with rain showers likely by the afternoon and evening. Temperatures will be warmer with highs in the low to mid 50s. Showers will taper off Thursday night with a nice stretch of weather on the way for the end of the week. Skies will be partly sunny on Friday and Saturday. Temperatures will still be a few degrees below normal with highs in the low to mid 50s. Sunday will see mostly cloudy skies, but the weekend overall will be dry and reasonably nice.

Warmer weather heads our way for early next week. We will have the chance of showers on Monday, but drying out for the middle of next week. Highs will be in low to mid 60s.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shirlene Hernandez, 72, was carjacked Tuesday morning.
Carjacker beats up 72-year-old, takes car, only to die in crash, police say
Two teens in New Hampshire rescued a man trapped in a crashed and burning car.
Two teens praised for rescuing driver trapped in burning vehicle
Vladimir Avgoustov
Police warn of sex offender’s release in Winooski
Makayla Harrness, 21, of Enosburg was reported missing Saturday
Missing Enosburgh woman located Sunday
Police are investigating a fatal two-car crash on Vermont Route 22A, a roadway that has drawn...
New York man killed in Vermont crash on Route 22A

Latest News

Your MAX Advantage Forecast
jesslanglois
Afternoon Weather Webcast
Your MAX Advantage Forecast
Jess has the latest forecast.
Morning Weather Webcast