BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - After a wintry morning on Tuesday, things will start to feel more spring-like again through the end of the week. Scattered rain and mountain snow showers will come to an end on Tuesday night, with some lingering morning clouds to start the day on Wednesday. Skies will become partly to mostly sunny by Wednesday afternoon with high temperatures reaching the mid to upper 40s.

Clouds return on Thursday with rain showers likely by the afternoon and evening. Temperatures will be warmer with highs in the low to mid 50s. Showers will taper off Thursday night with a nice stretch of weather on the way for the end of the week. Skies will be partly sunny on Friday and Saturday. Temperatures will still be a few degrees below normal with highs in the low to mid 50s. Sunday will see mostly cloudy skies, but the weekend overall will be dry and reasonably nice.

Warmer weather heads our way for early next week. We will have the chance of showers on Monday, but drying out for the middle of next week. Highs will be in low to mid 60s.

