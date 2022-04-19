BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - What a mess out there this morning! Temperatures are hovering at or just above freezing, producing heavy, wet sloppy snow. This has already caused thousands of power outages across Vermont and northern New York. Expect poor conditions to continue through the morning, although drier air is beginning to work into eastern Vermont now, which will reduce snow intensity.

Many areas in Vermont will also see snow change over to rain or freezing rain this afternoon. Steady precipitation turns to showers later this evening, with some scattered snow showers, mainly in the mountains, through early Wednesday morning.

A Winter Storm Warning remains in effect through 8 p.m. Tuesday for parts of Clinton, Essex, Franklin and St. Lawrence County in New York. These locations will see the highest snow totals and the longest duration of steady snow with this storm. The Adirondack summits will likely pick up more than a foot of new snow by the time this is over, with totals in the 6″ to 10″ range in the warning area.

The St. Lawrence Valley, plus Bennington and Windham County in Vermont are under a Winter Weather Advisory through 8 p.m. Tuesday. Many spots in Vermont have already seen a couple inches of snow today, with reports exceeding 5″ in the high terrain of south central Vermont. By the time snow wraps up for the day, many spots will have a dusting to 3″ on the ground, with more in the higher terrain. New snow in the mountains could exceed 6″ in spots.

Gusty winds will also exacerbate power outage concerns in spots through the morning. A Wind Advisory remains in effect for areas to the west of the central Green Mountains and parts of the NEK.

In true Vermont fashion, this snow won’t stick around for long. By Wednesday afternoon, sun will return to most of the state with temperatures in the mid to upper 40s. Thursday will feature a chance for scattered rain showers, but temperatures return to the 50s and stay there through the rest of the week.

Stay safe out there and drive very carefully if you have to go out.

-Jess Langlois

