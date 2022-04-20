2nd suspect charged in murder scheme of Danville man

BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) - A second suspect has been charged with the 2018 kidnapping of a Vermont man later found shot to death in the town of Barnet.

The indictment of Aron Lee Ethridge on a single count of kidnapping was made public on Tuesday. Ethridge is due to appear in federal court in Burlington on Wednesday. Prosecutors allege that Ethridge conspired with Jerry Banks to kidnap Gregory Davis from his home in Danville on Jan. 6, 2018. Davis was found dead the next day.

Banks, of Fort Garland, Colorado, was arrested last week in Wyoming. The indictment alleges that Banks called Ethridge to report that Davis had been kidnapped and killed.

Ethridge’s lawyer had no comment.

Related Stories:

Kidnapping arrest in connection with Vermont murder mystery

Investigation remains under wraps for Danville man found shot dead

FBI assisting state police in Barnet murder case

Death certificate: Victim found in snowbank was fatally shot in spot

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Related Story:

Kidnapping arrest in connection with Vermont murder mystery

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.