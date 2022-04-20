Advertisement

2nd suspect charged in murder scheme of Danville man

By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 1:03 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) - A second suspect has been charged with the 2018 kidnapping of a Vermont man later found shot to death in the town of Barnet.

The indictment of Aron Lee Ethridge on a single count of kidnapping was made public on Tuesday. Ethridge is due to appear in federal court in Burlington on Wednesday. Prosecutors allege that Ethridge conspired with Jerry Banks to kidnap Gregory Davis from his home in Danville on Jan. 6, 2018. Davis was found dead the next day.

Banks, of Fort Garland, Colorado, was arrested last week in Wyoming. The indictment alleges that Banks called Ethridge to report that Davis had been kidnapped and killed.

Ethridge’s lawyer had no comment. 

