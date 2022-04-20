Advocates push for universal school meals with Statehouse lawn lunch

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Advocates of universal school meals served up lunch on the Statehouse lawn Wednesday.

They are hoping to convince lawmakers to come up with state funding to keep providing free meals for all students when federal pandemic funding expires. Without it, some 40,000 students will lose access to free meals and the state would revert back to providing lunch and breakfast only to those showing financial need.

Universal school meal advocates say all students need access to the same level of nutrition. “Providing universal school meals can help students retain up to 10 more weeks of math and English language arts learning and improve their test scores and their focus; keep them healthier and out of the school nurse’s office and also keep them out of the principal’s office and tamp down those behavior challenges,” said Anore Horton with Hunger Free Vermont.

A plan now in the Senate would allocate $27 million from the Education Fund surplus to extend free meals for one more year. That would buy lawmakers time to find a long-term funding solution. Governor Phil Scott has said he will not support a new tax to pay for the program.

