Beta announces $375M in new investors

Rendering of the proposed Beta Technologies facility.
Rendering of the proposed Beta Technologies facility.(Courtesy: BETA)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 3:24 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - More investors are betting on Beta, the cutting edge Vermont electric plane company.

The high-tech based at the Burlington Airport says it has raised another $375-million in financing to support the development of its fully electric planes. Beta’s marquis product is called the Alia. It takes off and lands vertically and can carry up to 1,400-hundred pounds of cargo or up to six people.

The company’s prototypes have the backing of huge investors like Amazon, UPS, and the U.S. military.

Beta employs about 400 people but is planning a major expansion of its manufacturing facility if it can win approval from city officials in South Burlington.

