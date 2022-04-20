Advertisement

Betting big on weed: Hopeful Vermont cannabis players see green in the coming retail market

By WCAX News Team
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 5:56 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - For many, the coming cannabis retail market in Vermont represents the culmination of years of dreaming, plotting, and hard work.

Vermont’s legal framework encourages small businesses and existing illicit operators to take part in the market. The new Cannabis Control Board has already received more than 640 preliminary license applications from those hoping to be ready for opening day in October. Some say they are wagering their life savings on the ventures.

Darren Perron spoke with Seven Days’ Derek Brouwer and Sasha Goldstein, who reported on the story for this week’s issue.

