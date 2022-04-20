Advertisement

Biden set for first Pacific Northwest trip since election

Shown with first lady Dr. Jill Biden, President Joe Biden arrives at the White House in this...
Shown with first lady Dr. Jill Biden, President Joe Biden arrives at the White House in this file photo.(Source: CNN/Pool/file)
By CHRIS MEGERIAN
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 1:36 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is stretching his legs this week with a rare overnight visit to the Pacific Northwest, heading to Portland, Oregon, and Seattle.

The trip is part of an expanded travel schedule ahead of the November elections as Biden tries to demonstrate that he has made progress on his agenda while also prodding Congress to do more.

As with most of Biden’s recent trips, new spending on infrastructure will be a centerpiece.

The White House said he plans to visit Portland’s airport on Thursday to talk about investing in a runway that can withstand earthquakes.

Biden is expected to reaffirm his calls for Congress to pass legislation to lower prescription drug prices, as well as highlighting executive actions such as extending the freeze on student loan payments and tweaking the Affordable Care Act.

There will be politics on Biden’s agenda, too. He plans to participate in a fundraiser for the Democratic National Committee while in Portland.

Biden is set to spend Thursday night and Friday in Seattle, where he plans to talk about limiting price increases and will observe Earth Day.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shirlene Hernandez, 72, was carjacked Tuesday morning.
Carjacker beats up 72-year-old, takes car, only to die in crash, police say
Vermont State Police responded to Seymour Lake in Morgan.
Two Massachusetts boaters die on frozen Lake Seymour
A Burlington man faces child cruelty charges after police say he left his child unattended in...
Police: Milton man left 4-year-old in car for six hours
Zachary Gauthier
Former Vermont trooper faces charges
Police are investigating a fatal two-car crash on Vermont Route 22A, a roadway that has drawn...
New York man killed in Vermont crash on Route 22A

Latest News

This undated photo provided by the South Carolina Department of Corrections shows Richard...
Court halts South Carolina plan for firing squad execution
Local civilians walk past a tank destroyed during heavy fighting in an area controlled by...
‘Days or hours left’: Russia tightens the noose in Mariupol
The Memphis Police Department said Tara Hunter, 30, was arrested Tuesday and charged with two...
Mom charged after driving drunk with 2 young children in backseat, police say
Upper Valley Haven's Food Shelf in White River Junction.
Rising inflation sends more people to food pantries
Daniil Medvedev of Russia returns a ball in his men's quarterfinal match against Hubert Hurkacz...
Wimbledon bans players from Russia, Belarus over Ukraine war