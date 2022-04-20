Advertisement

Drummer, educator Theo Martey named NH Artist Laureate

Theo Martey
Theo Martey(Courtesy: NH State Council on the Arts/Brett Walker)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 1:54 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - Theo Martey, a teacher of West African drumming and dance and songwriter, is New Hampshire’s next artist laureate.

Martey, who was nominated by Gov. Chris Sununu, was confirmed by the Executive Council on Wednesday for the two-year honorary position. He had received the Governor’s Arts Award for Arts Education in 2019. Born in Accra, Ghana, he has more than 33 years of experience as a performer and arts educator across three continents.

He has lived and worked in New Hampshire for 20 years. Martey has taught more than 5,000 workshops to students from first grade through high school, college and university students, and in communities.

