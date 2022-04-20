Drummer, educator Theo Martey named NH Artist Laureate

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - Theo Martey, a teacher of West African drumming and dance and songwriter, is New Hampshire’s next artist laureate.

Martey, who was nominated by Gov. Chris Sununu, was confirmed by the Executive Council on Wednesday for the two-year honorary position. He had received the Governor’s Arts Award for Arts Education in 2019. Born in Accra, Ghana, he has more than 33 years of experience as a performer and arts educator across three continents.

He has lived and worked in New Hampshire for 20 years. Martey has taught more than 5,000 workshops to students from first grade through high school, college and university students, and in communities.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)