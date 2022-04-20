Advertisement

Gov. Hochul focuses on education this 4/20

FILE photo.
FILE photo.(WLBT)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 8:25 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (WCAX) - Wednesday is April 20, or 4/20, an informal cannabis holiday. New York Governor Kathy Hochul is using the day to focus on education.

Governor Hochul has unveiled a new round of public service advertisements in her ‘Cannabis Conversations’ campaign. It’s the state’s first public education initiative, focused on informing New Yorkers on the state’s cannabis law.

Hochul wants to remind residents that it’s never safe to drive high, and you shouldn’t use cannabis in disruptive ways during 4/20 celebrations Wednesday.

New York legalized marijuana in 2021 for adults 21 and older.

Related stories:

New York campaign seeks to destigmatize marijuana

As NY preps pot market, sales grow on Native American land

1st NY pot sales permits will go to people with convictions

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shirlene Hernandez, 72, was carjacked Tuesday morning.
Carjacker beats up 72-year-old, takes car, only to die in crash, police say
A Burlington man faces child cruelty charges after police say he left his child unattended in...
Police: Milton man left 4-year-old in car for six hours
Vermont State Police responded to Seymour Lake in Morgan.
Two Massachusetts boaters die on frozen Lake Seymour
Zachary Gauthier
Former Vermont trooper faces charges
Police are investigating a fatal two-car crash on Vermont Route 22A, a roadway that has drawn...
New York man killed in Vermont crash on Route 22A

Latest News

Work to decommission the old Vermont Yankee Nuclear Power Plant continues with conversations...
What's next for former Vermont Yankee plant
St. Albans gets ready for Vermont Maple Festival this weekend
Maple Fest returns to St. Albans this weekend.
St. Albans gets ready for Vermont Maple Festival this weekend
Police: Burlington woman robbed store, showed knife