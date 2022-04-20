Gov. Hochul focuses on education this 4/20

NEW YORK (WCAX) - Wednesday is April 20, or 4/20, an informal cannabis holiday. New York Governor Kathy Hochul is using the day to focus on education.

Governor Hochul has unveiled a new round of public service advertisements in her ‘Cannabis Conversations’ campaign. It’s the state’s first public education initiative, focused on informing New Yorkers on the state’s cannabis law.

Hochul wants to remind residents that it’s never safe to drive high, and you shouldn’t use cannabis in disruptive ways during 4/20 celebrations Wednesday.

New York legalized marijuana in 2021 for adults 21 and older.

