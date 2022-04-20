HealthWatch: Benefits and concerns over marijuana use

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - April 20th, or 4/20, is known as the unofficial cannabis holiday to many who use the drug. Kelly O’Brien checks in to see what some of the benefits are and looks into concerns from health professionals.

Cannabis is legal to anyone in Vermont or New York over the age of 21 but it can currently only be purchased legally for medical purposes.

New York has dropped the requirement for a qualifying condition, but residents still are required to get a prescription to buy pot until the state rolls out recreational dispensaries.

Kirsten Bezio is one of the pharmacists at Curaleaf in Plattsburgh, the only medical dispensary in the North Country. She says there are all sorts of benefits to the patient including helping pain relief, sleep, depression, and anxiety to name a few. “You know everyone has an endocannabinoid system in their body,” she said. “So when you start using cannabis you are going to activate that system that’s never been activated, and the health benefits that come with that are tremendous.”

As marijuana use laws change and recreational pot becomes more widely available, there are still concerns from health care professionals. The Vermont Department of Health says that if using, your judgment and coordination can be impaired and it should be used with caution.

When it comes to smoking it, the smoke from cannabis contains many of the same toxins and chemicals found in tobacco, which could lead to lung problems in the future. Health officials also lists concerns surrounding vaping and additives, which may expose someone to toxic chemicals. They also say state pregnant women should avoid cannabis because of the impact on their child’s brain development.

Back at Curaleaf, they see marijuana as a great option for those looking for a holistic approach or trying to get off other medications and that more studies are being done as more states legalize use. “It’s going to continue to grow over these next few years,” Said Bezio.”What that looks like, I don’t think anyone really knows yet.”

