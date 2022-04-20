Advertisement

Hunter captures rare white turkey at national recreation area

Officials with the U.S. Forest Service report a hunter got a rare white turkey at the Land...
Officials with the U.S. Forest Service report a hunter got a rare white turkey at the Land Between the Lakes Recreational Area.(Andy Radomski via U.S. Forest Service)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 9:21 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GOLDEN POND, Ky. (Gray News) - A hunter captured an extremely rare turkey last week.

The U.S. Forest Service shared a picture of the hunter, whose name was not released, with a white turkey at the Land Between the Lakes National Recreation Area in Kentucky.

Officials said the bird had a condition called leucism which causes a partial loss of pigmentation, leading to the white-colored feathers.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shirlene Hernandez, 72, was carjacked Tuesday morning.
Carjacker beats up 72-year-old, takes car, only to die in crash, police say
Two teens in New Hampshire rescued a man trapped in a crashed and burning car.
Two teens praised for rescuing driver trapped in burning vehicle
Police are investigating a fatal two-car crash on Vermont Route 22A, a roadway that has drawn...
New York man killed in Vermont crash on Route 22A
Vladimir Avgoustov
Police warn of sex offender’s release in Winooski
A Burlington man faces child cruelty charges after police say he left his child unattended in...
Police: Milton man left 4-year-old in car for six hours

Latest News

Yehor, 7, stands holding a wooden toy rifle next to destroyed Russian military vehicles near...
Russia pours in more troops and presses attack in the east
The company’s customer base fell by 200,000 subscribers during the January-March period,...
Netflix shares drop 25% after service loses 200K subscribers
Ezra Miller, known for playing “The Flash,” was arrested in Hawaii again.
‘The Flash’ star Ezra Miller arrested again in Hawaii
Police are investigating a deadly shooting at a Florida Airbnb.
GRAPHIC: Police investigate deadly shooting at Airbnb being used to sell drugs