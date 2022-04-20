The important work to prepare Lake Champlain for summer

SHELBURNE, Vt. (WCAX) - Commercial divers start work around this time of year, making sure the lake is ready for boaters, but they also do some other unique work.

Pierre LaRocque and his team at Champlain Divers International are one of many commercial diving teams on Lake Champlain. They’re responsible for building the Burlington marina and maintaining many others as well.

“We take care of peoples moorings, docks, and installation and decommissioning of things,” LaRocque explained shortly before diving into 38-degree water.

He says this is one of their busiest seasons. One of his employees, Bedre Montgomery-Nassif, started his commercial diving career after meeting LaRocque during a UVM lecture.

“Being able to be outside, being able to work, I’ve always enjoyed the water,” Montgomery-Nassif said of the career.

Other than marinas and moorings, they do unique projects, like salvaging boats and vehicles that went through the ice. They also do historic shipwreck preservation.

“You know, back in the day when it was no longer serviceable, it was just bloops,” LaRocque said, indicating they used to sink ships no longer considered useful. “There are over 300 cultural and geological anomalies on the bottom of this lake,”

They do this in partnership with the Lake Champlain Maritime Museum. Chris Sabick, with LCMM, says they’re focused on preserving nine wrecks at the moment. Those include steamboats, schooners, and a variety of others

“I think it’s a good demonstration of the rich complex history Lake Champlain has,” Sabick explained. “It stretches from Native American occupation of the Champlain Valley, right through the modern period with steam boats and recreational vessels.”

Champlain Divers makes sure the lines to the sites are intact and signs are in the right place.

Montgomery-Nassif says the Phoenix in Malletts Bay is one of his favorite preservation projects.

“It’s an interesting and well preserved boat that’s deep enough and pretty dramatic,” Montgomery-Nassif explained.

The preservation sites are open to divers, but if that’s not your forte, LCMM has other ways to show off what’s below.

“These wrecks on the bottom of the lake belong to the people of the state,” Sabick said. “That’s the history that we all share.”

If you want to get dive-certified, LaRocque says your best bet is the Waterfront Diving Center in Burlington.

