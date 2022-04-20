Advertisement

Judge delays Alex Jones trial as Infowars seeks bankruptcy

FILE - This Tuesday, Dec. 11, 2018, file photo shows radio show host and conspiracy theorist...
FILE - This Tuesday, Dec. 11, 2018, file photo shows radio show host and conspiracy theorist Alex Jones at Capitol Hill in Washington. Infowars host Jones has offered to pay $120,000 per plaintiff to resolve a lawsuit by relatives of Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting victims who said he defamed them by asserting the massacre never happened, according to court filings Tuesday, March 29, 2022.(AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 12:27 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — A Texas judge has pushed back the first jury trial over how much conspiracy theorist Alex Jones should pay the families of the 2012 Sandy Hook Elementary School massacre.

The Infowars host has already lost defamation cases over his comments that the shooting was a hoax. But a judge Wednesday delayed the trial after Infowars this week sought Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in Texas.

Attorneys for Sandy Hook families have accused Jones of trying to hide millions of dollars in assets.

A new trial date was not set.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shirlene Hernandez, 72, was carjacked Tuesday morning.
Carjacker beats up 72-year-old, takes car, only to die in crash, police say
Vermont State Police responded to Seymour Lake in Morgan.
Two Massachusetts boaters die on frozen Lake Seymour
A Burlington man faces child cruelty charges after police say he left his child unattended in...
Police: Milton man left 4-year-old in car for six hours
Zachary Gauthier
Former Vermont trooper faces charges
Police are investigating a fatal two-car crash on Vermont Route 22A, a roadway that has drawn...
New York man killed in Vermont crash on Route 22A

Latest News

Local civilians walk past a tank destroyed during heavy fighting in an area controlled by...
Russia pressures Mariupol as it focuses on Ukraine’s east
Daniil Medvedev of Russia returns a ball in his men's quarterfinal match against Hubert Hurkacz...
Wimbledon bans players from Russia, Belarus over Ukraine war
President Joe Biden speaks at North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University, in...
Biden to attend White House Correspondents’ Association gala
RAW VIDEO: Gov. Hochul COVID briefing - April 20
RAW VIDEO: Gov. Hochul COVID briefing - April 20
This photo combo shows, from left, Travis McMichael, William "Roddie" Bryan, and Gregory...
Arbery’s killers scheduled for August hate crimes sentencing