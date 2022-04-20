Advertisement

Local events celebrate 4/20 in different ways

By Elissa Borden and Rachel Mann
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 6:24 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ESSEX, Vt. (WCAX) - Marijuana enthusiasts in our area spent this April 20th, or 4/20, celebrating.

Events were being held all day at the Essex Experience, from raffles to sales to education on cannabis and its uses. It was all put on by the Magic Mann cannabis cafe. This 4/20 celebration is the last one before recreational cannabis shops can open up in Vermont. Those will have the ‘green’ light to open in October of this year.

Events will continue Wednesday evening at Black Flannel Brewing Company, where visitors can enjoy some terpene beer. Terpenes are responsible for scents from many plants and herbs, including cannabis. It won’t impact your state of mind, but will impact a flavor profile. To celebrate 4/20, Black Flannel has added some Terpenes to their Disco Montage brew.

UVM WELLNESS RUN OFFERS 4/20 ALTERNATIVE

In Burlington, a bunch of University of Vermont students Wednesday had their own 4/20 celebration, a 5K run.

UVM has a reputation for substance use, especially on a day when cannabis is traditionally celebrated. Making better choices is the goal of UVM’s 4/20 5k. It’s the 7th time the wellness department has hosted the event and about 900 people were trading in THC for endorphins. Our Rachel Mann was there.

TIMELINE: VERMONT’S ROAD TO RECREATIONAL CANNABIS

Vermont will open up applications for all cultivators to get a permit to sell marijuana in the state in less than two weeks. From medical marijuana to retail sales, the Green Mountain state has come a long way in the past 20 years. We took a look back at the process to get there.

