POWNAL, Vt. (WCAX) - A rider is dead after totaling an ATV in Pownal.

It happened Tuesday night around 9:15 p.m. on Washing Brook Road.

Vermont State Police say 27-year-old Justin Cameron lost control, went off the road, and hit a tree.

Officers say he was not wearing a helmet and died.

