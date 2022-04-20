Report highlights economic benefits of tax increment financing

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - A new analysis shows a 40-year-old economic development tool has spurred almost $700 million in economic development across Vermont.

Tax Increment Financing allows cities to incur debt to create development and repay that debt using the tax revenue that a project creates. Critics say measuring the success of TIFs is complicated and that they can take revenue away from the state’s Education Fund.

The Vermont League of Cities and Towns commissioned an independent analysis from the University of Wisconsin. It shows TIF districts have created $685 million worth of projects, 4,000 new jobs, and have grown Vermont’s property tax base by 68%.

South Burlington City Manager Jessie Baker says development in their new downtown center is happening because of the program. “It engages the community in a who are we and who do we want to be conversation, with the financial tools to attach to enable communities to envision who they really are,” she said.

The VLCT is hoping this new report can also spur action at the Statehouse. House Bill 159 would create a TIF pilot project allowing rural towns to tap into $5 million worth of TIF to spur development. That proposal passed the House last month and is expected to be voted on by the Senate this week.

