Rising inflation sends more people to food pantries

WHITE RIVER JUNCTION, Vt. (WCAX) - Higher prices are not just causing pain at the pump for drivers. Rising inflation is also affecting shoppers’ habits at grocery stores.

“I own a truck and it is $160 just to fill my truck,” said William Herbert of Topsham.

Herbert says it’s not often he has to count on others for assistance, but this week he visited the Upper Valley Haven’s food shelf to make ends meet.

“Meat prices have gone up, everything has gone up. It’s not like it was two years ago. That is why I am here,” he said.

Herbert is among an increasing number of people turning to food pantries for help.

“It’s getting quite busy and a lot of it right now is due to high food prices and a lot of inflation we are seeing,” said Angela Zhang of LISTEN.

At LISTEN’s food pantry in Lebanon, 682 people used the service during the month of March, roughly 150 more than in prior months.

Officials say rising costs across the board are to blame.

“Everything is going up at the same time,” Zhang said.

A bright side, officials say, is people are often eating healthier.

“There is a lot of demand for fresh produce, which is great. We want to get healthy fresh food out to people,” Zhang said.

“This is maybe the beginning of some really challenging times and we are working with our network to rise to the occasion to make sure food is available for everyone who needs it,” said Carrie Stahler of the Vermont Foodbank.

On a state level, it’s more of the same-- increased need, especially for those who were hit hard by the pandemic.

“Really basic inflationary pressures but they really strongly impact people,” Stahler said.

People like William Herbert, who is grateful for the help he is getting.

“I know the place is here and it’s here for the community, so I figured I would come down and give it a shot,” he said.

It’s estimated that about 27% of people in Vermont are currently experiencing food insecurity. That’s up from 10% prior to the pandemic. Officials worry that number could continue to rise if prices do not start coming down.

