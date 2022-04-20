Scott signs off on Essex, Burlington charter changes; Vt. recognized-tribes now exempt from property taxes

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Essex Junction is officially Vermont’s 10th city. The charter change was one of a handful of bills Governor Phil Scott signed into law Wednesday.

After decades of back and forth between the village of Essex Junction and the town of Essex, the village voted back in November to officially separate. Under the plan, the two sides will still share some services for the first year but will eventually share only the use of the police department starting in July 2023.

“I know this issue has been the subject of debate for decades, and I’m happy to see a resolution. Congratulations to the people of Essex Junction on the establishment of Vermont’s newest city,” Gov. Scott said in a statement

Another bill approves a number of changes to Burlington’s charter, including establishing ranked-choice voting in city council races and banning evictions without just cause. While Scott said he was concerned about new costs for residents, he allowed the changes because Burlington voters will get a final say.

Another new law exempts property owned by Vermont-recognized Native American tribes from property tax. Governor Scott sent a letter to the Legislature clarifying provisions in the law, including that the recognition of tribes “shall not be construed to create, extend, or form the basis of any right or claim to land or real estate in Vermont.” He also said that no additional nonprofits will be created for the purpose of avoiding taxation.

Other bills signed into law Wednesday include:

H.627, An act relating to the Vermont Economic Development Authority

H.680, An act relating to obtaining a marriage license in any town in Vermont

