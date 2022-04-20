Springfield police investigate shooting; suspect remains at-large

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. (WCAX) - Authorities are investigating a shooting in Springfield Wednesday morning.

Police say no one was injured in the incident however investigators were seen pulling a shell casing off of a home on Park Street. Police responded to the area late Wednesday morning after a report of shots fired. Witnesses tell WCAX they heard multiple gunshots.

Police say the shooter had already fled the scene before they arrived and that they are actively looking for him. “There was a white male, heavyset, wearing a black hoodie with a gray-colored vest that was seen to be running from the area,” said Springfield Police Chief Mark Fountain.

“I was like, oh man, not a shooting -- because there is all kinds of drug dealers that live up here and I was like, oh boy, some drug deal gone bad. That is all I could think of,” said Bobbiejo Chambers, a local resident.

Police are continuing to investigate the motive behind the shooting. Police say believe it was an isolated incident and that there is no threat to public safety.

This is the second shooting under investigation in Springfield this month.

Related Story:

Police investigate shots fired in Springfield

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.