Advertisement

Springfield police investigate shooting; suspect remains at-large

Authorities investigating a shooting on Park Street in Springfield Wednesday morning.
Authorities investigating a shooting on Park Street in Springfield Wednesday morning.(WCAX)
By Adam Sullivan
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 3:42 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. (WCAX) - Authorities are investigating a shooting in Springfield Wednesday morning.

Police say no one was injured in the incident however investigators were seen pulling a shell casing off of a home on Park Street. Police responded to the area late Wednesday morning after a report of shots fired. Witnesses tell WCAX they heard multiple gunshots.

Police say the shooter had already fled the scene before they arrived and that they are actively looking for him. “There was a white male, heavyset, wearing a black hoodie with a gray-colored vest that was seen to be running from the area,” said Springfield Police Chief Mark Fountain.

“I was like, oh man, not a shooting -- because there is all kinds of drug dealers that live up here and I was like, oh boy, some drug deal gone bad. That is all I could think of,” said Bobbiejo Chambers, a local resident.

Police are continuing to investigate the motive behind the shooting. Police say believe it was an isolated incident and that there is no threat to public safety.

This is the second shooting under investigation in Springfield this month.

Related Story:

Police investigate shots fired in Springfield

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shirlene Hernandez, 72, was carjacked Tuesday morning.
Carjacker beats up 72-year-old, takes car, only to die in crash, police say
Vermont State Police responded to Seymour Lake in Morgan.
Two Massachusetts boaters die on frozen Lake Seymour
A Burlington man faces child cruelty charges after police say he left his child unattended in...
Police: Milton man left 4-year-old in car for six hours
Zachary Gauthier
Former Vermont trooper faces charges
Police are investigating a fatal two-car crash on Vermont Route 22A, a roadway that has drawn...
New York man killed in Vermont crash on Route 22A

Latest News

Rendering of the proposed Beta Technologies facility.
Beta announces $375M in new investors
File photo - South Burlington city center project.
Report highlights economic benefits of tax increment financing
Upper Valley Haven's Food Shelf in White River Junction.
Rising inflation sends more people to food pantries
Theo Martey
Drummer, educator Theo Martey named NH Artist Laureate