Advertisement

St. Albans gets ready for Vermont Maple Festival this weekend

(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 6:22 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

St. Albans, Vt. (WCAX) - Maple Fest returns to St. Albans this weekend.

The Vermont Maple Festival is coming back after not being held for the past two years. Festivities kick off this Friday.

City officials say because it’s been awhile, they are reminding people of traffic impacts.

Starting Thursday, they will begin closing parking spaces on Main Street and allow for vendors to move in.

And throughout the weekend, Main Street will be closed between Bank St. and Lake St.

The Maple Festival Parade will take place on Sunday and will also have some road closures throughout the morning.

MAPLE FESTIVAL TRAFFIC NOTICE The City is pleased to see the Vermont Maple Festival return to Downtown Saint Albans...

Posted by City of Saint Albans on Tuesday, April 19, 2022

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shirlene Hernandez, 72, was carjacked Tuesday morning.
Carjacker beats up 72-year-old, takes car, only to die in crash, police say
A Burlington man faces child cruelty charges after police say he left his child unattended in...
Police: Milton man left 4-year-old in car for six hours
Vermont State Police responded to Seymour Lake in Morgan.
Two Massachusetts boaters die on frozen Lake Seymour
Police are investigating a fatal two-car crash on Vermont Route 22A, a roadway that has drawn...
New York man killed in Vermont crash on Route 22A
Zachary Gauthier
Former Vermont trooper faces charges

Latest News

Police: Burlington woman robbed store, showed knife
FILE photo.
Pownal man dies in ATV crash with tree
Vermont State Police say 27-year-old Justin Cameron lost control, went off the road, and hit a...
Pownal man dies in ATV crash with tree
Vermont State Police responded to Seymour Lake in Morgan.
Two Massachusetts boaters die on frozen Lake Seymour