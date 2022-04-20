St. Albans gets ready for Vermont Maple Festival this weekend

St. Albans, Vt. (WCAX) - Maple Fest returns to St. Albans this weekend.

The Vermont Maple Festival is coming back after not being held for the past two years. Festivities kick off this Friday.

City officials say because it’s been awhile, they are reminding people of traffic impacts.

Starting Thursday, they will begin closing parking spaces on Main Street and allow for vendors to move in.

And throughout the weekend, Main Street will be closed between Bank St. and Lake St.

The Maple Festival Parade will take place on Sunday and will also have some road closures throughout the morning.

