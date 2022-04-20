WATCH LIVE: Gov. Hochul COVID briefing

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WCAX) - New York Gov. Kathy Hochul is holding a COVID briefing Wednesday morning.

As of Monday, Clinton County, New York, has had a total of 17,142 confirmed cases and 87 deaths.

As of Monday, Essex County, New York, has had a total of 8,647 confirmed cases and 65 deaths.

As of Monday, Franklin County, New York, has had a total of 9,651 confirmed cases and 44 deaths.

