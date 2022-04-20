Woman arrested after robbing downtown store

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A woman is arrested and sent to the hospital after robbing a downtown shop.

Burlington Police say just after 4:00 p.m. Sabrina Kingsbury, 40 went into a Church Street business Monday and stole over a thousand dollars worth of merchandise and threatened employees with a knife.

After getting a brief description of Kingsbury, Police found her in the area of St. Paul and Pearl streets near the bus stop.

Police say Kingsbury refused to comply with orders, but officers were able to put her in handcuffs and take her into custody.

Police say Kingsbury banged her head against the safety barrier in the cruiser causing injury to herself. She was taken to the hospital.

