Advertisement

Woman whose body was found in duffel bag was stabbed dozens of times, police say

The home of New York woman is seen as police investigate a killing. The body of Orsolya Gaal...
The home of New York woman is seen as police investigate a killing. The body of Orsolya Gaal was found a few blocks from the home.(Source: WCBS/CNN)
By WCBS staff
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 7:17 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (WCBS) - Disturbing new details have emerged about the slaying of a New York mother, who was found stuffed in a duffel bag.

Orsolya Gaal was stabbed more than 50 times. The mother of two was found in a duffel bag a few blocks from her home Saturday morning.

Sources said she was killed in her home by someone she knew.

Investigators are looking at Gaal’s relationships, including at least one possible past romantic partner.

There’s a $3,500 reward for information leading to an arrest.

Copyright 2022 WCBS via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shirlene Hernandez, 72, was carjacked Tuesday morning.
Carjacker beats up 72-year-old, takes car, only to die in crash, police say
A Burlington man faces child cruelty charges after police say he left his child unattended in...
Police: Milton man left 4-year-old in car for six hours
Vermont State Police responded to Seymour Lake in Morgan.
Two Massachusetts boaters die on frozen Lake Seymour
Zachary Gauthier
Former Vermont trooper faces charges
Police are investigating a fatal two-car crash on Vermont Route 22A, a roadway that has drawn...
New York man killed in Vermont crash on Route 22A

Latest News

The mother of a 5-year-old-boy found dead in a Massachusetts state park was indicted Friday.
Mother of boy found dead in park facing murder charge
The Baby Box is a sophisticated device, installed in safe haven locations, featuring climate...
2nd newborn safely surrendered at Indiana fire station this month
Work to decommission the old Vermont Yankee Nuclear Power Plant continues with conversations...
Vermont waits on feds to take care of nuclear waste
Passengers wait in line at the security checkpoint at Ronald Reagan Washington National...
Majority of Americans want masks for travelers: AP-NORC poll
A viral video of a little boy being taken into custody and put into a patrol car in New York...
8-year-old detained by police in New York, caught on video