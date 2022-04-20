BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - After a wintry Tuesday, Wednesday starts gloomy but conditions will improve as the day goes on. Expect a partly cloudy sky developing as the morning progresses. Most of us will be under a partly cloudy to mostly sunny sky by afternoon. The last places to see any lingering snow showers get scoured out will be the high terrain and Northeast Kingdom. It will likely take a bit longer to see sunshine build into the NEK compared to the rest of the area too.

Highs today will still be cool for this time of year in the mid 40s, but 50s return by Thursday. Expect a mostly clear start to tonight, with temperatures falling into the 30s again overnight. Clouds quickly increase Thursday morning, and winds become gusty out of the south, but temperatures will be warmer. The strongest wind gusts Thursday will be in the Champlain Valley, where we could see gusts of 35 mph or more.

A cold front comes through Thursday evening, bringing scattered rain showers to the area. Winds turn northwesterly into Friday, leading to a slightly cooler day with a bit of a breeze and only a small chance for a spot shower. Saturday will be the cooler of the two weekend days with a warming trend kicking in by Sunday. We’ll likely see 60s make a comeback by Monday with a chance for a few showers, but better chances arrive by next Tuesday.

Have a great day and enjoy spring’s return!

-Jess Langlois

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.