Burlington Police Commission look into oversight ordinance

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Burlington’s Police Commission reviewed a proposed ordinance regarding oversight of the department on Wednesday night.

They went through the proposal line by line, ensuring it would be something to last the test of time

“We can all agree the degree of trust between the police department and the community is very low,” said co-chair of the Police Commission, Stephanie Seguino.

A proposed ordinance would give the police commission more oversight of BPD, if passed by city council, specifically to review and investigate complaints.

Commission members say the current draft is too detailed and limits transparency, especially that they aren’t allowed to talk to complainants.

“We should be the body that is also tracking the complaint, when the investigations are, what the results are,” Seguino explained.

Channel 3 spoke with city attorney Dan Richardson earlier this week. He says it lays out where the police commission can have influence, while remaining within the law.

“Part of it is trying to find where we can essentially find places the police commission can give meaningful feedback,” Richardson said.

Police oversight has been a hot topic in Burlington for some time now, with community members saying they’re tired of performative actions when it comes to managing law enforcement within the city.

“I think we need meaningful oversight and there definitely needs to be change in the Burlington Police Department,” said Burlington resident Justin Creaser.

Other changes commission members hope to see include the ability to obtain outside legal counsel and complete access to investigative materials where complaints have been made against officers.

“A lot of this is about the community having a better understanding of what’s happening in the police department and that there’s oversight and transparency,” Seguino explained. “That’s really what we’re going for.”

The police commission will meet next Tuesday, hopefully to review their recommendations one more time before it’s sent to the Ordinance Committee.

