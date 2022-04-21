Advertisement

Is Senator Sanders considering a presidential run in 2024?

Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vermont
Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vermont(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 10:56 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Is Senator Bernie Sanders running for president in 2024?

According to the Washington Post, Sanders has “not ruled out another run for president” if President Biden decides not to seek reelection.

The news was leaked in a campaign memo a top political adviser distributed to allies Wednesday. The line according to the post reads " in the event of an open 2024 democratic presidential primary, Senator Sanders has not ruled out another run for president, so we advise that you answer any questions about 2024 with that in mind.”

We reached out to Sanders’ office and they did confirm the private memo and pointed to a line in the article saying “Senator Sanders is the most popular officeholder in the country.”

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shirlene Hernandez, 72, was carjacked Tuesday morning.
Carjacker beats up 72-year-old, takes car, only to die in crash, police say
Vermont State Police responded to Seymour Lake in Morgan.
Two Massachusetts boaters die on frozen Lake Seymour
A Burlington man faces child cruelty charges after police say he left his child unattended in...
Police: Milton man left 4-year-old in car for six hours
Zachary Gauthier
Former Vermont trooper faces charges
Police are investigating a fatal two-car crash on Vermont Route 22A, a roadway that has drawn...
New York man killed in Vermont crash on Route 22A

Latest News

Any decision on the appropriate size of Burlington’s police force will likely have to wait...
Burlington Police Commission look into oversight ordinance
Burlington Police
Burlington Police Commission look into oversight ordinance
Senator Patrick Leahy and his wife, Marcelle
Senator Leahy and Marcelle honored in Montpelier
Latest coronavirus numbers -- WCAX continuing coverage