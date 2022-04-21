Is Senator Sanders considering a presidential run in 2024?

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Is Senator Bernie Sanders running for president in 2024?

According to the Washington Post, Sanders has “not ruled out another run for president” if President Biden decides not to seek reelection.

The news was leaked in a campaign memo a top political adviser distributed to allies Wednesday. The line according to the post reads " in the event of an open 2024 democratic presidential primary, Senator Sanders has not ruled out another run for president, so we advise that you answer any questions about 2024 with that in mind.”

We reached out to Sanders’ office and they did confirm the private memo and pointed to a line in the article saying “Senator Sanders is the most popular officeholder in the country.”

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.