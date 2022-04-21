Advertisement

Lyndonville woman sentenced for selling misbranded pet medications

(Gray News)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Apr. 21, 2022 at 1:15 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A Lyndonville woman will serve no jail time after admitting to importing and distributing pet medications not approved in the U.S.

Lisa Wheeler, 56, was sentenced Tuesday in federal court in Burlington to time served, three months probation, and 20 hours of community service.

Federal authorities say that in 2020 she received big shipments of prescription pet products, including flea medications, from a U.K. company that were knock-offs of drugs available in the U.S. They say she then repackaged them and shipped them domestically, receiving a commission for each parcel shipped on their behalf.

Authorities say Wheeler faced up to one-year in jail and a $100,000 fine, but that she took responsibility and cooperated fully with the investigation.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Vermont State Police responded to Seymour Lake in Morgan.
Two Massachusetts boaters die on frozen Lake Seymour
A Burlington man faces child cruelty charges after police say he left his child unattended in...
Police: Milton man left 4-year-old in car for six hours
Authorities investigating a shooting on Park Street in Springfield Wednesday morning.
Springfield police investigate shooting; suspect remains at-large
File photo
Police: Burlington woman robbed store, showed knife
Zachary Gauthier
Former Vermont trooper faces charges

Latest News

File photo
NH House give initial OK to youth center closure plan
The town of Shelburne is flying the Nulhegan Abenaki flag at City Hall in celebration of...
Scott signs tax exemption bill for tribal lands
The Harvard-Yale Regatta 1852 Trophy Oars are displayed before an auction, Thursday, April 21,...
Oar-some auction: Historic college sports prize up for bid
Latest coronavirus numbers -- WCAX continuing coverage