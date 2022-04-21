Lyndonville woman sentenced for selling misbranded pet medications

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A Lyndonville woman will serve no jail time after admitting to importing and distributing pet medications not approved in the U.S.

Lisa Wheeler, 56, was sentenced Tuesday in federal court in Burlington to time served, three months probation, and 20 hours of community service.

Federal authorities say that in 2020 she received big shipments of prescription pet products, including flea medications, from a U.K. company that were knock-offs of drugs available in the U.S. They say she then repackaged them and shipped them domestically, receiving a commission for each parcel shipped on their behalf.

Authorities say Wheeler faced up to one-year in jail and a $100,000 fine, but that she took responsibility and cooperated fully with the investigation.

