Advertisement

New EMS provider coming to Brattleboro

File photo
File photo(Courtesy: Kristopher Radder/Brattleboro Reformer)
By Cam Smith
Published: Apr. 21, 2022 at 2:51 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRATTLEBORO, Vt. (WCAX) - Brattleboro is getting a new ambulance service after a contract dispute with its longtime provider.

Rescue Inc. has been providing ambulance and EMS services to the town for more than five decades. Their contract was set to expire on June 30th and after months of negotiation, town leaders say they were paying too much money when taking into account the company’s annual revenue.

The town has secured a new, one-year contract with Golden Cross Ambulance Inc. out of Claremont for $75,000. With EMTs and paramedics already on staff, Brattleboro Fire Cheif Leonard Howard says the company will provide two ambulances, an advanced life support provider and paramedic, and one advanced or basic life support provider from 8 a.m. to 8 pm.

“We feel that we provide the same level of service as Rescue Inc. and feel that it’s time, instead of having duel roles -- having two different agencies delivering that service -- bring it under one roof and have the fire department provide that service,” he said. Howard says the department responded to more than 1,300 medical calls last year.

The contract with Golden Cross takes effect July 1.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Vermont State Police responded to Seymour Lake in Morgan.
Two Massachusetts boaters die on frozen Lake Seymour
A Burlington man faces child cruelty charges after police say he left his child unattended in...
Police: Milton man left 4-year-old in car for six hours
Authorities investigating a shooting on Park Street in Springfield Wednesday morning.
Springfield police investigate shooting; suspect remains at-large
File photo
Police: Burlington woman robbed store, showed knife
Zachary Gauthier
Former Vermont trooper faces charges

Latest News

File -- Dylan Thomas 2020 Vermont youth turkey season.
Vt. youth/novice turkey hunting season opens Saturday
File photo
New Hampshire House advances provisional ballot bill
Lyndonville woman sentenced for selling misbranded pet medications
File photo
NH House give initial OK to youth center closure plan