New EMS provider coming to Brattleboro

BRATTLEBORO, Vt. (WCAX) - Brattleboro is getting a new ambulance service after a contract dispute with its longtime provider.

Rescue Inc. has been providing ambulance and EMS services to the town for more than five decades. Their contract was set to expire on June 30th and after months of negotiation, town leaders say they were paying too much money when taking into account the company’s annual revenue.

The town has secured a new, one-year contract with Golden Cross Ambulance Inc. out of Claremont for $75,000. With EMTs and paramedics already on staff, Brattleboro Fire Cheif Leonard Howard says the company will provide two ambulances, an advanced life support provider and paramedic, and one advanced or basic life support provider from 8 a.m. to 8 pm.

“We feel that we provide the same level of service as Rescue Inc. and feel that it’s time, instead of having duel roles -- having two different agencies delivering that service -- bring it under one roof and have the fire department provide that service,” he said. Howard says the department responded to more than 1,300 medical calls last year.

The contract with Golden Cross takes effect July 1.

