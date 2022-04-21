Newsmaker Interview: Parwinder Grewal to take helm of Vermont State University

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The Vermont State Colleges System this week named their choice for president of the restructured Vermont State University.

Parwinder Grewal, who starts July 1, comes from the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley and brings 25 years of experience in higher education and 10 years in biotech research. He’ll face major challenges as tries to take the financially strapped school attempts to transition into Vermont State University by combining the resources of Castleton, NVU, and Vermont Tech.

Ike Bendavid spoke with Grewal about what he hopes to bring to the inaugural position.

