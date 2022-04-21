Advertisement

NH House give initial OK to youth center closure plan

File photo
File photo(Charles Krupa | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 21, 2022 at 11:44 AM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - The New Hampshire House has given preliminary approval to replacing the state’s troubled youth detention center with a six-bed facility and further limiting which crimes could land children there.

The state currently spends $13 million a year to operate the 144-bed Sununu Youth Services Center in Manchester, although the typical population is currently about a dozen teens.

Debate over its future began years ago, but has come to a boil amid horrific sexual abuse allegations. The House on Thursday gave initial approval to giving the state until June 30, 2024, to build a new six-bed facility.

The bill now goes to the Finance Committee.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Most Read

Vermont State Police responded to Seymour Lake in Morgan.
Two Massachusetts boaters die on frozen Lake Seymour
A Burlington man faces child cruelty charges after police say he left his child unattended in...
Police: Milton man left 4-year-old in car for six hours
Authorities investigating a shooting on Park Street in Springfield Wednesday morning.
Springfield police investigate shooting; suspect remains at-large
File photo
Police: Burlington woman robbed store, showed knife
Zachary Gauthier
Former Vermont trooper faces charges

Latest News

The town of Shelburne is flying the Nulhegan Abenaki flag at City Hall in celebration of...
Scott signs tax exemption bill for tribal lands
The Harvard-Yale Regatta 1852 Trophy Oars are displayed before an auction, Thursday, April 21,...
Oar-some auction: Historic college sports prize up for bid
Latest coronavirus numbers -- WCAX continuing coverage
File photo
Spring boating tips to stay alive