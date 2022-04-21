NH House give initial OK to youth center closure plan

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - The New Hampshire House has given preliminary approval to replacing the state’s troubled youth detention center with a six-bed facility and further limiting which crimes could land children there.

The state currently spends $13 million a year to operate the 144-bed Sununu Youth Services Center in Manchester, although the typical population is currently about a dozen teens.

Debate over its future began years ago, but has come to a boil amid horrific sexual abuse allegations. The House on Thursday gave initial approval to giving the state until June 30, 2024, to build a new six-bed facility.

The bill now goes to the Finance Committee.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)