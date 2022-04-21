Advertisement

Oar-some auction: Historic college sports prize up for bid

The Harvard-Yale Regatta 1852 Trophy Oars are displayed before an auction, Thursday, April 21,...
The Harvard-Yale Regatta 1852 Trophy Oars are displayed before an auction, Thursday, April 21, 2022, at Sotheby's.(John Minchillo | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 21, 2022 at 11:33 AM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - The 170-year-old prize awarded in the first U.S. intercollegiate sports competition is going up for auction next month.

Sotheby’s estimates the trophy oars from the inaugural Harvard-Yale Regatta will fetch $3-to-$5 million in online bidding May 17-24. Made of black walnut with engraved silver plaques, the oars were presented to the winning Harvard crew on Aug. 3, 1852, 17 years before the first intercollegiate football game.

The inaugural race was held on Lake Winnipesaukee in New Hampshire. It’s currently held on the Thames River in Connecticut.

The 155th regatta, set for June 11, will be the first since 2019.

