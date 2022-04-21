Plattsburgh council to vote on Margaret St. one-way proposal

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - The Plattsburgh Common Council is expected to vote Thursday on a major proposal to turn a busy downtown thorofare into a one-way street.

Margaret Street’s infrastructure has been a big topic over the last few months. The street needs to be repaved, among other improvements, and the city saw it as an opportunity to make some other changes.

Two recent surveys asked the community about top priorities for the street downtown. Results showed residents would like wider traffic lanes and sidewalks, parking, and a bike lane.

Another survey offered residents the chance to weigh in on three options. The proposal with the most votes called creating one-way traffic on Margaret Street from Court to Brinkerhoff Street, allowing for the other improvements.

Amos Owen of Peabodys, a downtown bar, has been a part of the public input process and thinks the one-way option will be good for business but also wishes it would start at Bridge Street rather than Court. “That way, the cross-traffic coming from the other side of the river can get to the middle of the street a little easier than having to make a loop around. But overall, I think it’s a good thing. The infrastructure needs to be updated. A one-way can alleviate a lot of traffic concerns in that area because it gets really tight, there is limited parking down there, and it would preserve those because parking has always been an issue,” Owen said.

A decision by the council is expected later Thursday night.

