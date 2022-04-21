Sci-fi and Fantasy Expo returns to Essex Junction this weekend

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Sci-fi and fantasy fans get a chance to don their best costumes and show off this weekend.

The Third Annual Sci-fi and Fantasy Expo is back at the Champlain Valley Expo Saturday and Sunday. The event hosts authors, artists, gamers, cosplayers, fan organizations, vehicle displays, prop makers, fight demos, vendors , and more.

Cat Viglienzoni spoke with Jeff Folb with Vermont Gatherings, which puts on the event.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.