Advertisement

Sci-fi and Fantasy Expo returns to Essex Junction this weekend

By Cat Viglienzoni
Published: Apr. 21, 2022 at 5:14 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Sci-fi and fantasy fans get a chance to don their best costumes and show off this weekend.

The Third Annual Sci-fi and Fantasy Expo is back at the Champlain Valley Expo Saturday and Sunday. The event hosts authors, artists, gamers, cosplayers, fan organizations, vehicle displays, prop makers, fight demos, vendors , and more.

Cat Viglienzoni spoke with Jeff Folb with Vermont Gatherings, which puts on the event.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Vermont State Police responded to Seymour Lake in Morgan.
Two Massachusetts boaters die on frozen Lake Seymour
A Burlington man faces child cruelty charges after police say he left his child unattended in...
Police: Milton man left 4-year-old in car for six hours
Authorities investigating a shooting on Park Street in Springfield Wednesday morning.
Springfield police investigate shooting; suspect remains at-large
File photo
Police: Burlington woman robbed store, showed knife
Anna Hall
Essex student takes top honors at Irish dance competition

Latest News

Thursday Weathercast
Thursday Weathercast
Employee dorm included in Quechee Club renovations
Scott signs medical monitoring compromise bill
UVM researcher explores birth stories of women on autism spectrum
Vt. report details gaping school infrastructure needs