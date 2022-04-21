Advertisement

Senator Leahy and Marcelle honored in Montpelier

Senator Patrick Leahy and his wife, Marcelle
Senator Patrick Leahy and his wife, Marcelle
By WCAX News Team
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 10:48 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - A surprise gathering of state leaders to honor Senator Patrick Leahy and a lifetime of public service.

In the first in-person joint assembly since the pandemic began, Lawmakers surprised the Senator and his wife Marcelle.

The two were recognized with a formal resolution, recognizing and celebrating their service to Vermont and state leaders commended their work in several speeches.

Leahy was instrumental in passing the violence against women act, the farm to school act, banning land mines, and bringing billions in federal pandemic aid to Vermont.

Leahy thanked his colleagues and says Vermont is a place where he’s developed his conscious.

“I think the US senate should be the conscious of the nation sometimes is. I’ve been willing to trust Vermonters. Sometimes I’ve had to cast very tough votes. At the time it may have been unpopular, but I followed my conscious.”

He says serving Vermont has been one of the greatest thrills of his life.

