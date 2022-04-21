Spring boating tips to stay alive

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The drowning death of two Massachusetts men while kayaking in Lake Seymour Tuesday is prompting officials to remind the public about the risks of spring boating.

The Coast Guard says accidents this time of year are not uncommon and that as the weather gets warmer, bodies of water are still bitterly cold. They say if you do find yourself in cold water, trying to remain calm is key.

“Don’t hyperventilate because that’s just going to make things worse. And if you do make movement, make it meaningful -- don’t panic and flail your arms around. Try to get to a point and just stay calm most importantly,” said Coast Guard PO3 Colby Glod. He also says it’s critical to wear a life jacket and make sure someone knows where you are.

Vermont State Police say neither of the victims in Morgan was wearing a life jacket.

