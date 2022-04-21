UVM women’s lax rolls Dartmouth

HANOVER, N.H. (WCAX) - The UVM women’s lacrosse team has had a stellar season so far, and they continued it with a 14-3 win at Dartmouth Wednesday night. With the win, the Cats moved to 11-3, just one win shy of the program record for most victories in a single season.

Ava Vasile and Dani Paterno led the way for Vermont with three goals each, while Sophie McLaughlin made seven saves to just three goals allowed.

UVM will have at least three chances to match the program record for single season wins: they’ve already clinched an America East playoff spot and wrap up the nonconference portion of the schedule Saturday at Bryant.

