Vermont Burlesque Festival underway after COVID hiatus

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The Vermont Burlesque Festival is underway after two years of pandemic postponements.

The events span four days across three cities and they’re in Burlington Thursday night. Organizers were expecting a big crowd at ArtsRiot for the Sneak Peaks Showcase performance Wednesday from 5 to 7:30.

Elissa Borden spoke with some of the performers about the events taking place and also got some instructions to give it a try herself.

The festival runs April 20 to 23. Click here for all the details.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.