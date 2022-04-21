Vermont Burlesque Festival underway after COVID hiatus
Published: Apr. 21, 2022 at 5:19 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The Vermont Burlesque Festival is underway after two years of pandemic postponements.
The events span four days across three cities and they’re in Burlington Thursday night. Organizers were expecting a big crowd at ArtsRiot for the Sneak Peaks Showcase performance Wednesday from 5 to 7:30.
Elissa Borden spoke with some of the performers about the events taking place and also got some instructions to give it a try herself.
The festival runs April 20 to 23. Click here for all the details.
